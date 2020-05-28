George Floyd's Brother Calls for Peace in Wake of Violent Minneapolis Protests. Here's What to Know

The second night of protests in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd saw some demonstrations turn violent, with one man fatally shot near the protests and some protesters reportedly setting fires and looting stores.
Officers arrived on the scene in the area of Bloomington Avenue and Lake Street to find the man “lying on the sidewalk” and “not breathing.” The victim was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center where he was “pronounced dead upon arrival.” Police said they are still investigating the exact circumstances of the shooting.
At least five people were struck by gunfire, the The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.
George Floyd, 43, died after a police officer knelt on his neck for an extended period of time during an arrest on May 25. On Thursday, federal authorities announced that they would launch “a robust criminal investigation” into the circumstances surrounding Floyd’s death. U.S. Attorney Erica McDonald and Special Agent Rainer Drolshagen said in a joint statement that the “investigation is a top priority” with “experienced prosecutors and FBI criminal investigators” looking into the case.
The four MPD officers have since been fired. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has called for the arrest of the officer who pinned Floyd’s neck under his knee. “If you had done it, or I had done it, we would be behind bars right now,” Frey said on Wednesday.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune has reported that two of the officers, including the man whose knee hold led to Floyd’s death, have prior instances of use-of-force incidents on their law enforcement record.
Videos online showed fires ablaze and shattered windows, tense standoffs between demonstrators and police — who reportedly resorted to firing tear gas—and looting in a Target.
By Thursday morning, smoke was still billowing out from the remains of buildings and parts of the city looked like a ghost town with hazy skies and burnt wreckage.
One man told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that it didn’t matter to protesters whether others considered their methods acceptable. “We have to get their attention somehow,” he said. The buildings which were damaged included an affordable housing complex under construction and AutoZone, according to the Star Tribune. A Cub Foods and a Dollar Tree also suffered damage, the Associated Press reported.
The incident — yet another instance of a black man’s death during an encounter with police — was captured on video by bystanders. The visuals have outraged and traumatized not just Floyd’s family but also many across the country.
Minneapolis police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protestors on Wednesday night. Images from the first night of protests led some to comment on what seemed to be a stark disparity in the intensity of police response between demonstrations over a black man’s death as compared to mostly white protestors, some of whom were armed, demanding coronavirus lockdown restrictions be loosened earlier this month.
Frey pleaded in the early hours of Thursday morning for “help in keeping the peace.”
The mayor’s office said Frey has requested the governor to send the Minnesota National Guard to Minneapolis, according to FOX 9. A spokesperson with the governor’s office told FOX 9 the state had already deployed between 50 and 60 state troopers to help Minneapolis police.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz also weighed in on the tensions, saying last night that the protest area had “evolved into an extremely dangerous situation.”
Minneapolis City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins said on Wednesday that she understands her community’s frustration “but I’m really disappointed that people feel like the only way to express anger is through destroying our own community,” The Star Tribune reported.
George Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, said Thursday morning on CNN that he wants “everybody to be peaceful right now,” but that he understands the protesters’ pain from “seeing black men die constantly over and over again.”
“I don’t want them to lash out like that but I can’t stop people right now because they have pain. They have the same pain that I feel,” Floyd said. “I want everything to be peaceful but I can’t make everybody be peaceful. It’s hard.”
Floyd said justice for him entails the arrest, conviction and a death penalty sentence for the police involved in his brother’s death. “Those four officers, they executed my brother,” he said.
Ben Crump, a civil rights lawyer representing Floyd’s family, said on CNN that he has been in contact with the mayor and prosecutor’s office.
“What is it—is it two justice systems? One for black America and one for white America,” Crump said. “We can’t have that. We have to have equal justice for the United States of America and that’s what I think the protestors are crying out for.”
Protests over Floyd’s death also took place in cities around the country on Wednesday, including in California and Tennessee.
In Los Angeles, a cop car drove through a crowd of protesters on the freeway with at least one demonstrator on the hood of the vehicle as it moved forward.