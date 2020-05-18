Dad Entertains His Kids By Hosting Olympics Extravaganza Indoors

A dad has come up with a creative solution to keeping his kids entertained and active while staying indoors—hosting the Olympic Games. When the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games were delayed due to the coronavirus, the clever father of five, who shares family adventures on Instagram @dailyparenting, decided to get his kids to the games at home.

He started off the fun with curling, because, as he wrote on Instagram, “All you’ll need is a mop, something round what can slide on the floor (hover ball, Roomba vacuum, etc.) and good attitude!” The result is a madcap mopping race and at-home curling extravaganza with a wildly entertained father and son cheering for the results.

While curling was a relatively easy Olympic sport to re-create at home, this father had bigger plans for keeping his kids happy while socially distancing. That included an at-home cycling race, with no outdoors required making it the perfect activity for the moment.

The family’s attempts at indoor bobsledding could lead to a new generation of athletes—or at least a possible reboot of Cool Runnings, the 1993 film that documented the true story behind a Jamaican bobsled team’s run for Olympic glory.

This isn’t the only family using this time to create Olympic fun at home. The Presley family in North Carolina have gone viral on TikTok with their “Quarantine Olympics” which include non-traditional Olympic sports like toilet paper dodgeball, the sock slide challenge, the straw paper challenge and more.

