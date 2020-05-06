Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a new video of their son on Wednesday to mark his first birthday.

In the post, which was shared on the Instagram account of Save the Children’s Save With Stories, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reads Duck! Rabbit! to Archie, while his father Harry, Duke of Sussex mans the camera. In the adorable video, Archie sits on his mom’s lap as she tries to read him the book. “Let’s go to the next page, look Arch!” Meghan says as Archie smiles, flashing a few teeth. “I heard duck sounds,’” she read as vague quacking noises emerged from the other side of the camera.

Then, in a move that everyone who has spent time with a toddler would recognize, at one point, Archie gets distracted and picks up a different book from the floor and playfully throws it back down and Harry can be heard chuckling at his antics. When Meghan finishes reading the story, Harry cheers, “Yay! The end! Woo! Bravo!” and Archie smiles sweetly and can be heard saying, “Da, da, da.”

The video was released not only to help celebrate their son’s birthday, but to highlight the work of the Save With Stories campaign, which is working to bring food and learning resources to millions of children affected by the pandemic.

Archie’s proud parents weren’t the only ones to share a tribute on social media. Queen Elizabeth II honored him as well, posting a photo with the caption “Happy Birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who is celebrating his 1st birthday today!”.

His aunt and uncle, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, shared their well-wishes on the Kensington Palace Instagram:

Prince Charles also posted a photo in honor of his grandson with the note, “A very Happy Birthday to Archie, who turns one today.”

