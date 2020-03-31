Rihanna once asked who’s gonna run this town tonight? And the answer has never been more clear for the small coastal town of Llandudno, in north Wales where a lockdown has been imposed to prevent the further spread of coronavirus. It’s a bunch of goats.

Andrew Stuart, a video and web producer at Manchester Evening News recently stumbled upon the fascinating story while he minding his own business at home and captured it all in an epic Twitter thread that is entertaining the masses who are fully engrossed in with the takeover.

“I think I just got a group of goats in Llandudno arrested.

Let me explain… first, I saw this from inside a dark pub (the one I live in currently). I thought I was seeing things. So I took some video” he began.

And what a journey Stuart’s documentation of the goat situation it is. The video chronicles the goats taking some spirited sprints all over town with plenty of twists and turns that people are glued to. This verifiable animal squad makes the absolute most out of the largely human-free streets even though they usually dwell in the rocky Great Orme. They may not realize they are Internet sensations, but the silliness of it all has endeared them to plenty online.

“They are curious, goats are, and I think they are wondering what’s going on like everybody else,” town councillor Carol Marubbi told BBC. Ineed.

The lack of tourists presented a new kind of opportunity for the goats, apparently.

But the visit is now a bit of an Llandudno tradition. Last time, they sought solace in the town due to bad weather, according to the BBC.

Here’s a goat who answers to no one.

Mountain goats roam the streets of LLandudno on March 31, 2020 in Llandudno, Wales. The goats normally live on the rocky Great Orme but are occasional visitors to the seaside town, but a local councillor told the BBC that the herd was drawn this time by the lack of people and tourists due to the COVID-19 outbreak and quarantine measures. Photo by Christopher Furlong— Getty Images

