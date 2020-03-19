There’s a lot going on in the world right now, but if you’re looking for a sight that should only bring joy and delight to your eyes, look no further than this delightful clip of a gang of curious cats who play with an elaborate Rube Goldberg machine in order to get their supper.
In a nearly 3-minute clip shared online by Twitter user @ziyatong, multiple cats can be seen batting at and perusing the intricate setup, which includes a marble slide, dominos, and spinning wheels, all of which lead to their dinner being dispensed.
In the caption accompanying the video clip, @ziyatong assures her followers that taking the time to view it is well worth it: “I promise this will make you smile.”
Dinner and a show is always a great deal and that looks like what’s on the menu for these kitties. Watch the full hilarious clip of cats getting fed using the Rube Goldberg machine below.