Cat Home Owner Is Displeased That Its Owners Are Always Home Now

As people shut themselves up in their homes to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, many pets seem to be thrilled to have their human companions at home all the time. Not this cat.
Mylee the cat is not particularly happy to have to change her day. In a video shared on TikTok, Mylee’s human, Rae a.k.a. TikTok user @authentically__ewe, captured the cat’s seemingly extreme displeasure at having humans in her space all day, every day. After all, the furry friend is used to having the rule of the roost and doing exactly what she likes while the humans are out at work or play. Now, there are humans around all the time.
Hopefully Mylee will adapt to her new reality soon, because experts are calling for continued social distancing, the CDC-recommended practice of reducing close contact with other people.
Sorry, Mylee, but having humans at home is the new normal.