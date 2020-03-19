Little Girl Dancing With a Dog Who Can Really Move Is Sparking a Bit of Joy

People were looking for a reason to smile on the internet this week.

From happy moments of human connection to finding ways to have fun while self-quarantining in an effort to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, many viral moments involved man’s best friend. (Naturally.)

The latest dog to grace the Twitterverse is a pup named Otis who danced with his sister like the good boy he is.

“In case you need to smile… my daughter dancing with our pup Otis,” Carrie Levan, an assistant professor at Colby College, said in a tweet on Tuesday, sharing a video of her daughter dancing with their abnormally large and humanlike dog in what is basically a Beauty and the Beast rendition for the ages.

When another Twitter user remarked on that Otis’ striking resemblance to a Wookie from Star Wars, Levan shared a picture of Otis celebrating Halloween as his doppelgänger, Chewbacca.

The video has 2.6 million views and more than 200,000 likes as of Wednesday evening, because there will never be too many dogs on the internet.

