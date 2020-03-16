Many are doing their part to prevent spreading the novel coronavirus pandemic by staying home if they’re able to — and that includes Arnold Schwarzenegger, who took to Twitter to share how he’s enjoying the time inside.

Yes, on Sunday night, this never more cozy 72-year-old Terminator had a message to deliver to his 4.4 million Twitter followers: staying home is essential. The “gymnasium,” as he calls it? Out the window. And it only helped that he spread the word with his co-stars, his pet mini pony, Whiskey of noted internet fame, and his donkey, Lulu.

“Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together,” he captioned the video which has been viewed more than 5 million times, and probably by you soon, too.

Many countries are encouraging “social distancing” as a way to contain the virus’s impact, on the recommendation of public health experts. Schwarzenegger’s heartwarming video followed the news that California Gov. Gavin Newsom had called for the “deep isolation” of all senior citizens in the state and enforced an immediate shutdown of nightlife, including wineries.

“See, the important thing is that you stay at home, because there’s a curfew now. No one is allowed out. Especially someone who is, like, 72 years old. After you are 65, you are not allowed out of the house anymore in California. So we stay home and we eat here,” Schwarzenegger said at his kitchen table.

Schwarzenegger he had just polished off his vegan meal and Whiskey and Lulu split a carrot because what’s better than a treat between buds?

“We don’t go out. We don’t go to restaurants. We don’t do anything like that anymore here. We just eat with Whiskey and Lulu,” he explained. “So much more fun,” he says. It really does look that way, and the video went over very well.

Watch below and you’ll feel immediately at home with the gang beside his cabinet of knick knacks. The clip has excellent replay potential which makes saying “Hasta la vista, baby” to Arnold’s happy home very difficult.

Social isolation has meant a lot more face time with our furry friends, and Schwarzenegger is no different.

Well, he does lean into his role as a pet parent quite hard to the enjoyment of the internet’s collective minds.

In this trying times, we are all Whiskey and Lulu sharing a carrot and following Arnold’s advice. He even got a very excellent new profile picture out of the video.

Lady Gaga also enlisted the help of animals for her message.

“So I talked to some doctors and scientists. It’s not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups. I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have it. I’m hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we’ll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God — she said we’re gonna be ok.”

Patton Oswalt staged a purposefully awkward stand-up comedy set from his balcony.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.