People Can Just Barely Handle This Friendship Between This Dog and Its Cat Buddy

More than two decades later, Rose and Jack’s iconic Titanic love story may have finally met its match.
The love displayed between a dog and a cat in a new short film — in the form of a viral Twitter video, of course — may just have the power to bright our days while bringing both dog and cat-people together once and for all.
In the clip, originally taken by Lisa Plummer but shared by the Humor and Animals account, a black cat is perched atop the couch, looking out the window. The cat’s golden dog associate joins, resting its arm around the cat’s back. (Insert cuteness overload-induced “aw” noises.)
If you were a fan of last year’s viral thread involving a special cat and dog friendship, Wednesday’s addition to the canon is truly something to behold.
The clip has 3.7 million views as of Thursday afternoon, because times are tough and we could all use a little endearing dog-cat moment in this news cycle.