Women of the Year

1956: Golda Meir

Burt Glinn—Magnum Photos
March 5, 2020 6:36 AM EST

Israel had had only one foreign minister by the time Golda Meir was named to the post in 1956, but there was a logic to making hers the public face of what at the time was an eight-year-old state for a 2,000-year-old nation. Born in Kyiv and raised in Milwaukee, Golda Meir embraced the Zionist dream of a Jewish homeland, and proved effective at promoting it. After she raised $50 million for Israel’s war of independence, founding Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion wrote that Meir was the “Jewish woman who got the money which made the state possible.” But her legacy also included a dismissive approach to a Palestinian national identity and the trauma of the Yom Kippur War. Golda Meir became Israel’s second Foreign Minister in 1956. Her election as Prime Minister 13 years later made her not only the first woman to lead Israel, but also a role model in another liberation movement, farther west. –Karl Vick

