If you’re looking for a memorable destination to wile away your vacation days, perhaps Gary can point you in the right direction. This feline travel influencer has one of the web’s most enviable Instagram accounts filled with images of Gary on kayaks in pristine waters, romping through the snow surrounded by soaring mountain peaks, and photos of Gary and his friends in gorgeous natural environments. While many social media influencers fill their feeds with quirky or playful selfies, there are no selfies on Gary’s feed. That’s because Gary is a cat.
Specifically, Gary is a five-year-old rescued domestic long-haired “meowtain lion” who lives and hikes in the Canadian Rocky Mountains. While most cats are content to stay indoors and look for warm laps and fishy treats, Gary enjoys the great outdoors. In his Instagram feed, he can be seen exploring snowy peaks in a warm ski jacket, wearing sweet goggles while sitting on an iced over lake, happily walking on a leash on his outdoor adventures, or posing for pictures with his canine friends.
When all the hiking gets too much, Gary can take a cat nap in his pint-sized tent or be carried around in a backpack or on the shoulders of his devoted human companion, James, who shares their adventures on Instagram at Great Grams of Gary. Even the most cursory perusal of his Instagram feed will prove that Gary is an inspiration to anyone who thinks they aren’t interested in venturing into the wild. After all, if a cat can wear goggles while walking on an icy lake, so can you.