Greatest Places
Full List

To Visit

Geosea Geothermal Sea BathsCamp AdventureMori Building Digital Art MuseumStar Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at DisneylandSFER IKMata Ki Te Rangi International Dark Sky SanctuaryMuseum of Black CivilizationsCentral LibraryNational Kaohsiung Center for the ArtsChillida LekuHelsinki Central Library OodiThe Gathering PlaceZakouma National ParkPohoiki in Isaac Hale Beach ParkVAC LibraryFábrica de Arte CubanoHearst CastleTeatro GalliQuranic ParkZealandiaGorongosa National ParkThe ShedLiechtenstein TrailRed Sea Mountain TrailXiqu CentreNewseumV&A DundeeSoundWavesNational Comedy CenterThe National Museum of QatarStatue of UnityTranscaucasian TrailTroy MuseumRuby CityMuzeum SuschCanada's WonderlandUluru-Kata Tjuta National Park

To Stay

Six Senses BhutanSALT of Palmar HotelTWA HotelCelebrity EdgeKachi LodgeAutoCampLeopard HillSacromonteBlackberry MountainCastello di Santa SeveraOmaanda25Hours Hotel Terminus NordInterContinental Shanghai WonderlandThe JaffaNorwegian JoyDogHouse Hotel And BreweryHyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla ResortEmpathy SuiteEaton DCCamp GlenorchyHotel Peter & PaulHouse of SandemanThe Other PlaceAmerikalinjenGuntuLekkerwater Beach LodgeWoodlarkMuji Hotel GinzaAmaMagnaUniversity Arms CambridgeRosewoodThe Datai LangkawiFasano SalvadorEcoventura TheoryShinta Mani WildAmerican SongSoho House MumbaiDiscovery Rottnest IslandHaneda Excel Hotel TokyuFinca VictoriaAzerai La Residence HueFour Seasons Astir Palace Hotel AthensArts District Firehouse HotelSeabourn Ovation

To Eat & Drink

UnderAll SquareMacallan DistilleryMasala y MaízLong Bar at the Raffles HotelNyum BaiIndigoWolfgatMasaBoragóKumiko80/20Lime OutPizzeria BeddiaBARN by BiotaBenne on EagleLa FuerzaCO CellarsHiakai
To Visit
To Stay
To Eat & Drink
Full List

To Visit

Geosea Geothermal Sea BathsCamp AdventureMori Building Digital Art MuseumStar Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at DisneylandSFER IKMata Ki Te Rangi International Dark Sky SanctuaryMuseum of Black CivilizationsCentral LibraryNational Kaohsiung Center for the ArtsChillida LekuHelsinki Central Library OodiThe Gathering PlaceZakouma National ParkPohoiki in Isaac Hale Beach ParkVAC LibraryFábrica de Arte CubanoHearst CastleTeatro GalliQuranic ParkZealandiaGorongosa National ParkThe ShedLiechtenstein TrailRed Sea Mountain TrailXiqu CentreNewseumV&A DundeeSoundWavesNational Comedy CenterThe National Museum of QatarStatue of UnityTranscaucasian TrailTroy MuseumRuby CityMuzeum SuschCanada's WonderlandUluru-Kata Tjuta National Park

To Stay

Six Senses BhutanSALT of Palmar HotelTWA HotelCelebrity EdgeKachi LodgeAutoCampLeopard HillSacromonteBlackberry MountainCastello di Santa SeveraOmaanda25Hours Hotel Terminus NordInterContinental Shanghai WonderlandThe JaffaNorwegian JoyDogHouse Hotel And BreweryHyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla ResortEmpathy SuiteEaton DCCamp GlenorchyHotel Peter & PaulHouse of SandemanThe Other PlaceAmerikalinjenGuntuLekkerwater Beach LodgeWoodlarkMuji Hotel GinzaAmaMagnaUniversity Arms CambridgeRosewoodThe Datai LangkawiFasano SalvadorEcoventura TheoryShinta Mani WildAmerican SongSoho House MumbaiDiscovery Rottnest IslandHaneda Excel Hotel TokyuFinca VictoriaAzerai La Residence HueFour Seasons Astir Palace Hotel AthensArts District Firehouse HotelSeabourn Ovation

To Eat & Drink

UnderAll SquareMacallan DistilleryMasala y MaízLong Bar at the Raffles HotelNyum BaiIndigoWolfgatMasaBoragóKumiko80/20Lime OutPizzeria BeddiaBARN by BiotaBenne on EagleLa FuerzaCO CellarsHiakai
Greatest Places
Full List

To Visit

Geosea Geothermal Sea BathsCamp AdventureMori Building Digital Art MuseumStar Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at DisneylandSFER IKMata Ki Te Rangi International Dark Sky SanctuaryMuseum of Black CivilizationsCentral LibraryNational Kaohsiung Center for the ArtsChillida LekuHelsinki Central Library OodiThe Gathering PlaceZakouma National ParkPohoiki in Isaac Hale Beach ParkVAC LibraryFábrica de Arte CubanoHearst CastleTeatro GalliQuranic ParkZealandiaGorongosa National ParkThe ShedLiechtenstein TrailRed Sea Mountain TrailXiqu CentreNewseumV&A DundeeSoundWavesNational Comedy CenterThe National Museum of QatarStatue of UnityTranscaucasian TrailTroy MuseumRuby CityMuzeum SuschCanada's WonderlandUluru-Kata Tjuta National Park

To Stay

Six Senses BhutanSALT of Palmar HotelTWA HotelCelebrity EdgeKachi LodgeAutoCampLeopard HillSacromonteBlackberry MountainCastello di Santa SeveraOmaanda25Hours Hotel Terminus NordInterContinental Shanghai WonderlandThe JaffaNorwegian JoyDogHouse Hotel And BreweryHyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla ResortEmpathy SuiteEaton DCCamp GlenorchyHotel Peter & PaulHouse of SandemanThe Other PlaceAmerikalinjenGuntuLekkerwater Beach LodgeWoodlarkMuji Hotel GinzaAmaMagnaUniversity Arms CambridgeRosewoodThe Datai LangkawiFasano SalvadorEcoventura TheoryShinta Mani WildAmerican SongSoho House MumbaiDiscovery Rottnest IslandHaneda Excel Hotel TokyuFinca VictoriaAzerai La Residence HueFour Seasons Astir Palace Hotel AthensArts District Firehouse HotelSeabourn Ovation

To Eat & Drink

UnderAll SquareMacallan DistilleryMasala y MaízLong Bar at the Raffles HotelNyum BaiIndigoWolfgatMasaBoragóKumiko80/20Lime OutPizzeria BeddiaBARN by BiotaBenne on EagleLa FuerzaCO CellarsHiakai
To Visit
To Stay
To Eat & Drink
Full List

To Visit

Geosea Geothermal Sea BathsCamp AdventureMori Building Digital Art MuseumStar Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at DisneylandSFER IKMata Ki Te Rangi International Dark Sky SanctuaryMuseum of Black CivilizationsCentral LibraryNational Kaohsiung Center for the ArtsChillida LekuHelsinki Central Library OodiThe Gathering PlaceZakouma National ParkPohoiki in Isaac Hale Beach ParkVAC LibraryFábrica de Arte CubanoHearst CastleTeatro GalliQuranic ParkZealandiaGorongosa National ParkThe ShedLiechtenstein TrailRed Sea Mountain TrailXiqu CentreNewseumV&A DundeeSoundWavesNational Comedy CenterThe National Museum of QatarStatue of UnityTranscaucasian TrailTroy MuseumRuby CityMuzeum SuschCanada's WonderlandUluru-Kata Tjuta National Park

To Stay

Six Senses BhutanSALT of Palmar HotelTWA HotelCelebrity EdgeKachi LodgeAutoCampLeopard HillSacromonteBlackberry MountainCastello di Santa SeveraOmaanda25Hours Hotel Terminus NordInterContinental Shanghai WonderlandThe JaffaNorwegian JoyDogHouse Hotel And BreweryHyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla ResortEmpathy SuiteEaton DCCamp GlenorchyHotel Peter & PaulHouse of SandemanThe Other PlaceAmerikalinjenGuntuLekkerwater Beach LodgeWoodlarkMuji Hotel GinzaAmaMagnaUniversity Arms CambridgeRosewoodThe Datai LangkawiFasano SalvadorEcoventura TheoryShinta Mani WildAmerican SongSoho House MumbaiDiscovery Rottnest IslandHaneda Excel Hotel TokyuFinca VictoriaAzerai La Residence HueFour Seasons Astir Palace Hotel AthensArts District Firehouse HotelSeabourn Ovation

To Eat & Drink

UnderAll SquareMacallan DistilleryMasala y MaízLong Bar at the Raffles HotelNyum BaiIndigoWolfgatMasaBoragóKumiko80/20Lime OutPizzeria BeddiaBARN by BiotaBenne on EagleLa FuerzaCO CellarsHiakai

To Visit

geosea-geothermal-sea-baths-husavik-iceland
Geosea Geothermal Sea Baths
Husavik, Iceland
camp-adventure-ronnede-denmark
Camp Adventure
Ronnede, Denmark
mori-building-digital-art-museum-tokyo-japan
Mori Building Digital Art Museum
Tokyo, Japan
star-wars-galaxys-edge-disneyland-anaheim-california
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland
Anaheim, California
sfer-ik-tulum-mexico
SFER IK
Tulum, Mexico
mata-ki-te-rangi-pitcairn-islands
Mata Ki Te Rangi International Dark Sky Sanctuary
Pitcairn Islands
museum-of-black-civilizations-dakar-senegal
Museum of Black Civilizations
Dakar, Senegal
central-library-calgary-canada
Central Library
Calgary, Canada
national-kaohsiung-center-for-the-arts-kaohsiung-taiwan
National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts
Kaohsiung, Taiwan
chillida-leku-hernani-spain
Chillida Leku
Hernani, Spain
helsinki-central-library-oodi-finland
Helsinki Central Library Oodi
Helsinki, Finland
the-gathering-place-tulsa-oklahoma
The Gathering Place
Tulsa, Oklahoma
zakouma-national-park-chad
Zakouma National Park
Chad
pohoiki-in-isaac-hale-beach-park-big-island-hawaii
Pohoiki in Isaac Hale Beach Park
Big Island, Hawaii
vac-library-hanoi-vietnam
VAC Library
Hanoi, Vietnam
fabrica-de-arte-cubano-havana-cuba
Fábrica de Arte Cubano
Havana, Cuba
hearst-castle-san-simeon-california
Hearst Castle
San Simeon, California
teatro-galli-rimini-italy
Teatro Galli
Rimini, Italy
quranic-park-dubai-uae
Quranic Park
Dubai, UAE
zealandia-wellington-new-zealand
Zealandia
Wellington, New Zealand
gorongosa-national-park-sofala-mozambique
Gorongosa National Park
Sofala, Mozambique
the-shed-new-york-city
The Shed
New York City
liechtenstein-trail
Liechtenstein Trail
Liechtenstein
red-sea-mountain-trail-egypt
Red Sea Mountain Trail
Red Sea Mountains, Egypt
xiqu-centre-hong-kong-china
Xiqu Centre
Hong Kong, China
newseum-washington-d-c
Newseum
Washington, D.C.
va-dundee-scotland
V&A Dundee
Dundee, Scotland
soundwaves-nashville-tennessee
SoundWaves
Nashville, Tennessee
national-comedy-center-jamestown-new-york
National Comedy Center
Jamestown, New York
the-national-museum-of-qatar-doha
The National Museum of Qatar
Doha, Qatar
statue-of-unity-gujarat-india
Statue of Unity
Gujarat, India
transcaucasian-trail-caucasus
Transcaucasian Trail
The Caucasus
troy-museum-tevfikiye-turkey
Troy Museum
Tevfikiye, Turkey
ruby-city-san-antonio-texas
Ruby City
San Antonio, Texas
muzeum-susch-switzerland
Muzeum Susch
Susch, Switzerland
canadas-wonderland-toronto
Canada's Wonderland
Toronto, Canada
uluru-kata-tjuta-national-park-northern-territory-australia
Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park
Northern Territory, Australia

To Stay

six-senses-bhutan
Six Senses Bhutan
Bhutan
salt-of-palmar-hotel-mauritius
SALT of Palmar Hotel
Palmar, Mauritius
twa-hotel-queens-new-york
TWA Hotel
Queens, New York
celebrity-edge-cruise-ship
Celebrity Edge
Cruise ship
kachi-lodge-uyuni-salt-flats-bolivia
Kachi Lodge
Uyuni Salt Flats, Bolivia
autocamp-yosemite-california
AutoCamp
Yosemite, California
leopard-hill-mara-naboisho-conservancy-kenya
Leopard Hill
Mara Naboisho Conservancy, Kenya
sacromonte-maldonado-uruguay
Sacromonte
Maldonado, Uruguay
blackberry-mountain-walland-tennessee
Blackberry Mountain
Walland, Tennessee
castello-di-santa-severa-santa-marinella-italy
Castello di Santa Severa
Santa Marinella, Italy
omaanda-windhoek-east-namibia
Omaanda
Windhoek East, Namibia
25hours-hotel-terminus-nord-paris-france
25Hours Hotel Terminus Nord
Paris, France
intercontinental-shanghai-wonderland-china
InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland
Shanghai, China
the-jaffa-tel-aviv-israel
The Jaffa
Tel Aviv, Israel
norwegian-joy-cruise-ship
Norwegian Joy
Cruise ship
doghouse-hotel-and-brewery-columbus-ohio
DogHouse Hotel And Brewery
Columbus, Ohio
hyatt-regency-aqaba-ayla-resort-jordan
Hyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla Resort
Aqaba, Jordan
empathy-suite-las-vegas-nevada
Empathy Suite
Las Vegas, Nevada
eaton-dc-washington
Eaton DC
Washington, D.C.
camp-glenorchy-glenorchy-new-zealand
Camp Glenorchy
Glenorchy, New Zealand
hotel-peter-paul-new-orleans-louisiana
Hotel Peter & Paul
New Orleans, Louisiana
house-of-sandeman-porto-portugal
House of Sandeman
Porto, Portugal
the-other-place-guilin-china
The Other Place
Guilin, China
amerikalinjen-oslo-norway
Amerikalinjen
Oslo, Norway
guntu-seto-inland-sea-japan
Guntu
Seto Inland Sea, Japan
lekkerwater-beach-lodge-de-hoop-nature-reserve-south-africa
Lekkerwater Beach Lodge
De Hoop Nature Reserve, South Africa
woodlark-portland-oregon
Woodlark
Portland, Oregon
muji-hotel-ginza-tokyo-japan
Muji Hotel Ginza
Tokyo, Japan
amamagna-cruise-ship
AmaMagna
Cruise ship
university-arms-cambridge-england
University Arms Cambridge
Cambridge, England
rosewood-hong-kong-china
Rosewood
Hong Kong, China
the-datai-langkawi-malaysia
The Datai Langkawi
Langkawi, Malaysia
fasano-salvador-brazil
Fasano Salvador
Salvador, Brazil
ecoventura-theory-galapagos-islands
Ecoventura Theory
The Galápagos Islands
shinta-mani-wild-cambodia
Shinta Mani Wild
Cambodia
american-song-cruise-ship
American Song
Cruise ship
soho-house-mumbai-india
Soho House Mumbai
Mumbai, India
discovery-rottnest-island-australia
Discovery Rottnest Island
Rottnest Island, Australia
haneda-excel-hotel-tokyu-tokyo-japan
Haneda Excel Hotel Tokyu
Tokyo, Japan
finca-victoria-vieques-puerto-rico
Finca Victoria
Vieques, Puerto Rico
azerai-la-residence-hue-hue-vietnam
Azerai La Residence Hue
Hue, Vietnam
four-seasons-astir-palace-hotel-athens-greece
Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens
Athens, Greece
arts-district-firehouse-hotel-los-angeles-california
Arts District Firehouse Hotel
Los Angeles, California
seabourn-ovation-cruise-ship
Seabourn Ovation
Cruise ship

To Eat & Drink

under-lindesnes-norway
Under
Lindesnes, Norway
all-square-minneapolis-minnesota
All Square
Minneapolis, Minn.
macallan-distillery-craigellachie-scotland
Macallan Distillery
Craigellachie, Scotland
masala-y-maiz-mexico-city-mexico
Masala y Maíz
Mexico City, Mexico
long-bar-at-the-raffles-hotel-singapore
Long Bar at the Raffles Hotel
Singapore
nyum-bai-oakland-california
Nyum Bai
Oakland, California
indigo-houston-texas
Indigo
Houston, Texas
wolfgat-paternoster-south-africa
Wolfgat
Paternoster, South Africa
masa-bogota-colombia
Masa
Bogota, Colombia
borago-santiago-chile
Boragó
Santiago, Chile
kumiko-chicago-illinois
Kumiko
Chicago, Illinois
80-20-bangkok-thailand
80/20
Bangkok, Thailand
lime-out-saint-john-island
Lime Out
Saint John Island
pizzeria-beddia-philadelphia-pennsylvania
Pizzeria Beddia
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
barn-by-biota-new-south-wales-australia
BARN by Biota
New South Wales, Australia
benne-on-eagle-asheville-north-carolina
Benne on Eagle
Asheville, North Carolina
la-fuerza-buenos-aires-argentina
La Fuerza
Buenos Aires, Argentina
co-cellars-burlington-vermont
CO Cellars
Burlington, Vermont
hiakai-wellington-new-zealand
Hiakai
Wellington, New Zealand
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2019 TIME USA, LLC. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
The Breakdown
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME