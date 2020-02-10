What do Timothee Chalamet and Margot Robbie have in common? Well, both are Academy Award nominated actors. And now they also share a charming — and well-documented — red carpet incident from Sunday night’s 92nd Academy Awards, featuring a cheeky Chalamet attempt at a photobomb.

Timothée Chalamet and Margot Robbie attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. WireImage—2020 Steve Granitz

When Chalamet sidled up behind Robbie as they were posing for solo glamour shots, he probably didn’t bargain for Robbie noticing so quickly — or responding with delight.

Australian actress Margot Robbie plays with US-French actor Timothee Chalamet as they arrive for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. AFP via Getty Images

Of course, the moment was short-lived: Robbie is a professional and knew she needed to get back to those individual shots, so she quickly turned Chalamet right around — a rejection performed with love.

Timothée Chalamet and Margot Robbie attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Getty Images—2020 Kevin Mazur

All in a red carpet’s work!

Australian actress Margot Robbie and US-French actor Timothee Chalamet have fun they arrive for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. AFP via Getty Images

Lucky for Robbie, Chalamet accepted defeat, laughing all the way back to his own spot. Oscars season is stressful; thankfully these two gave us a quick break from the pressure.

This year, Robbie was nominated as a supporting actress for her role in Bombshell, where she played a young TV journalist at FOX News trying to find her way during the management of Roger Ailes. At 2018’s Oscars, Chalamet was up for the best actor award for his breakout turn in Call Me By Your Name; he was back this year as part of Greta Gerwig’s Little Women. Now that both actors have experienced the Academy Award snub experience, perhaps they’ll have even more to chat about next time they find themselves on the same red carpet.

Write to Raisa Bruner at raisa.bruner@time.com.