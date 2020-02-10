Ray Romano Attracted Plenty of Attention at the 2020 Oscars

The 92nd Academy Awards were filled with upsets, heartwarming moments, and a few big surprises. While some Hollywood types might think that Parasite’s history-making win was the night’s greatest surprise, there was more. For some fans watching at home, that title was the glow up of presenter Ray Romano.

Romano, who starred in Martin Scorsese’s Oscar nominated film The Irishman, was at the awards show in case the film won, but also to present the award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. His appearance at the awards show was a surprise for people used to seeing him play a Long Island dad on the long-running network sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond. Even Romano’s former co-star Patricia Heaton took to Twitter to express her shock at seeing him presenting at the Oscars, which she joked was a sign of the impending end of days.

But it wasn’t his appearance alongside Sandra Oh that had couch commentators chattering. It wasn’t even the fact that his speech got bleeped that had people discussing. Instead, it was his actual physical appearance. In short, some people were stunned that Romano got very attractive. It was a glorious Twitter meltdown dissecting Romano’s new look.

