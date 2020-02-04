Simone Biles Crushing This Gravity-Defying Vault Move Is Enough to Make the Masses Flip

By Ashley Hoffman
9:07 AM EST

Six months ahead of the 2020 Olympics, Simone Biles is focusing on some on some new vault moves.

The world gymnastics champ posted a video of her latest feat on Monday evening to Twitter, a clip showcasing a move that fans recognized as the double pike yurchenko. Or, you know, enough flipping and spinning to leave the average viewer a little dizzy.

2020?” she captioned the post, along with a series of eye emojis.

In the made-for-motivation snippet, she cycles through every move with precision, ultimately descending into a pit of soft red foam-like bricks.

Related Stories

Gravity? Never heard of it, no. Precision? Yes. Speed? Of course. A sure-footed dismount to inspire her fans? That, too.

Of course, her high-flying, high-spirited performance did not go unnoticed. People across social media were thoroughly impressed — oh, and in slow motion, it’s even more mesmerizing.

 

Just last fall, Biles crushed the World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, where she became the most decorated gymnast in the championships’ history (she notched five golds in the 2019 event alone). And given that she’s been honing her moves since capturing four gold medals in Rio, this should be another banner year.

Perhaps she said it best in December with this gold-standard Instagram caption: “I’m not the next Usain Bolt or Michael Phelps. I’m the first Simone Biles.”

No lies detected.

Most Popular on TIME
1
The Biggest Moments of the Super Bowl Halftime Show
2
The Internet Rushes to Make a Meme Out of This Magical Shakira Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show Moment
3
Why This Week Could Be Pivotal for Understanding the Coronavirus Outbreak

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories
1
The Biggest Moments of the Super Bowl Halftime Show
2
The Internet Rushes to Make a Meme Out of This Magical Shakira Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show Moment
3
Why This Week Could Be Pivotal for Understanding the Coronavirus Outbreak
4
Iowa Caucuses in Chaos

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE