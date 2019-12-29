Reports: 2 People Dead After Shooting at Church in North Texas

Two people in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of North Texas have died following a shooting Sunday morning at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, about 10 miles west of Fort Worth. A third person has also been hospitalized, the Fort Worth Fire Department tells TIME.

The shooter is believed to be among those injured, according to fire department spokesperson Michael Drivdahl. The fire department and White Settlement police responded to calls of the shooting at about 11 a.m. Sunday, Drivdahl says. “No other injuries have been reported. The scene is secure and the investigation is active,” he adds.

The Dallas field office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Tobacco shared a tweet on Sunday afternoon that agents were en route to West Freeway Church of Christ, located in a residential area of the small city of about 18,000 people.

Macara Trusty, a spokesperson for MedStar Mobile Healthcare, told the AP that one person died at the church, and the second person died on the way to the hospital.

Trusty also told the AP that all victims were male, and that the shooter was among the dead.

Local media reports that a livestream of the church service — which appears to have been removed online — shows the church security guard firing back at the shooter while dozens seek shelter under pews.

On Sunday afternoon, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shared condolences to the families of the victims.

“Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life,” Abbott said in a public statement. “Cecilia and I ask all Texans to join us in praying for the White Settlement community and for all those affected by this horrible tragedy.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Write to Jasmine Aguilera at jasmine.aguilera@time.com.