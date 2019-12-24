Royal Baby Archie Gets His Close-Up In Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2019 Christmas Card

Cute baby photos are always a Christmas gift, so here’s a present to the world from Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released their 2019 Christmas card, and seven-month-old Archie is front and center.
The electronic card was shared by the Twitter account The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust on Tuesday morning, and a spokesperson from Buckingham Palace confirmed the card’s authenticity to TIME. The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust is a non-profit that aims to support and elevate young leaders across the Common Wealth; Prince Harry is the charity’s president.
“Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” the card reads. A small note at the bottom of the card says the couple chose to have an electronic Christmas card this year.
They’re not the only members of the royal family who have released a Christmas card this year. Prince Harry’s father, Prince Charles released a photo of him and his wife Camilla riding in a vintage car during a visit to Havana, Cuba, on the Clarence House instagram page.
“Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year,” their card reads.
Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife Kate have also sent out a Christmas card of their own, which shows the family of five perched on a motorcycle. Though it has not been shared publicly by Kensington Palace, People reports the card was first shared by a member of the Royal Air Force who was sent the card.
Baby Archie was born in May, so this is his Christmas card debut. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a Christmas card in 2018 which showed them at their wedding reception, silhouetted against fireworks.
The card’s release comes after the couple confirmed they’ll spend the holidays in Canada and miss Queen Elizabeth II’s traditional Christmas gathering at the royal family’s Sandringham Estate.
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month,” a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement in November. “Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland. This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”
Markle lived in Canada for years while shooting the TV series Suits.