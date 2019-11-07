Meghan Markle’s baby Archie is celebrating a major milestone. During a surprise appearance at a Wednesday coffee meet-up for military families in Windsor, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex revealed that Archie has two brand new front teeth.

Meghan Markle shared the teething news while chatting with a group of children at the Broom Farm Community Centre alongside her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

“Look at all your little teeth! Archie’s just got two teeth,” she told one little girl before pointing to her bottom lip and adding, ”Two tiny ones right there.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped in on the weekly meeting, which is held near their Frogmore Cottage home, to visit with families who have relatives deployed abroad. And although they didn’t bring six-month-old Archie with them, he was clearly on the forefront of their minds.

Amy Thompson, a mother who attended the event told the BBC that Markle was eager to swap parenting stories. “My daughter Aeris is the same age as Archie and we talked about weaning and the children beginning to crawl,” she said. “She’s just a normal mum and it was like talking to a friend.”

Watch Meghan Markle talk about little Archie’s new teeth below.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.