You’ve seen Baby Yoda nap, you’ve seen him sip soup, now, thanks to the Internet, it’s time to see him celebrate the holidays.

With Christmas less than a week away, Star Wars fans are hard at work trying to create festive Baby Yoda memes that will ring true to others gearing up for Dec. 25.

From the delight moms get out of watching their children unwrap presents on Christmas morning to kids’ eagerness to somehow catch Santa leaving gifts in their home, the Child’s adorably large features and mischievous air give him the ability to express all of the holiday feels.

Baby Yoda’s wide-eyed stare can even translate the wave of emotions that many kids feel the moment they discover Santa isn’t real. “Me getting some water at midnight to see my dad, NOT Santa, putting presents under the tree,” one Instagram meme account captured the shot of Baby Yoda clutching his mug.

See some of the best Baby Yoda Christmas memes below.

