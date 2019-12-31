Here's Everything New on Netflix in January 2020—and What's Leaving

Asa Butterfield and Ncuti Gatwa in 'Sex Education'
Courtesy of Netflix
By Rachel E. Greenspan
7:00 AM EST

January, the month for resolutions, is often seen as a time to hit the gym, read that new book and set some 2020 goals—not necessarily for binging Netflix from the couch. But with the number of new seasons of the streamer’s original series set to drop this month, it might be time to make an exception.

Grace and Frankie, Netflix’s Emmy-nominated series starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, returns for its sixth season on Jan. 15. Then, Sex Education‘s much anticipated second season hits the platform on Jan. 17.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, an adaptation of Sabrina the Teenage Witch, comes back for a third installment on Jan. 24, followed by the second half of BoJack Horseman‘s acclaimed sixth season on Jan. 31. “BoJack may be the most important—and beloved—animated series since The Simpsons,” TIME TV critic Judy Berman said of the series in October.

Netflix is also debuting Tyler Perry’s first project with the streamer, a thriller called A Fall From Grace, on Jan. 17.

Related Stories

And if you’re longing for new episodes of Queer Eyeor you’re a Project Runway fan—set your sights on Next In Fashion, a new fashion design competition show hosted by the Fab Five’s Tan France and model-designer Alexa Chung. The series premieres on Jan. 29.

Here’s everything new on Netflix in January 2020—and what’s leaving. (And since most of these options come later in the month, there’s still time to get in your non-TV-related objectives.)

Here are the Netflix originals coming out in January 2020

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in 'Grace and Frankie' Season 6
Ali Goldstein—Netflix

Available TBD

Dracula

What the Love! With Karan Johar

Available Jan. 1

Ghost Stories

Messiah

Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor

Spinning Out

The Circle

Available Jan. 2

Sex, Explained: Limited Series

Thieves of the Wood

Available Jan. 3

Anne with an E: The Final Season

All the Freckles in the World

Available Jan. 4

Go! Go! Cory Carson

Available Jan. 8

Cheer

Available Jan. 10

AJ and the Queen

Giri / Haji

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4

The Inbestigators: Season 2

Medical Police

Scissor Seven

Until Dawn

Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2

Available Jan. 13

The Healing Powers of Dude

Available Jan. 14

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

Available Jan. 15

Quien a hierro mata

Grace and Frankie: Season 6

Available Jan. 16

NiNoKuni

Available Jan. 17

Ares

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4

Sex Education: Season 2

Tyler Perry’s A Fall From Grace

Vivir dos veces

Wer kann, der kann!

Available Jan. 20

Family Reunion: Part 2

Available Jan. 21

Fortune Feimster: Sweet and Salty

Word Party: Season 4

Available Jan. 22

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak

Available Jan. 23

The Ghost Bride

October Faction

SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1 / Part 2

Available Jan. 24

The Sun

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3

The Ranch: The Final Season

Rise of Empires: Ottoman

Available Jan. 26

Vir Das: For India

Available Jan. 28

Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo

Available Jan. 29

Frères Ennemis

Next In Fashion

Night on Earth

Omniscient

Available Jan. 30

Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey

The Stranger

Available Jan. 31

37 Seconds

BoJack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B)

Diablero: Season 2

I AM A KILLER: Season 2

Luna Nera

Ragnarok

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in January 2020

Available Jan. 1

Good Girls: Season 2

21

A Cinderella Story

American Beauty

Catch Me If You Can

Spotlight Story
The 50 Best Podcasts to Listen to Right Now
From "Dolly Parton's America" to "Code Switch," here's what you should listen to right now.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chasing Amy

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

City of God

Dinner for Schmucks

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Free Willy

Ghost Rider

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hitch

Inception

Instructions Not Included

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Kingpin

Kiss the Girls

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

Pan’s Labyrinth

Patriot Games

Saint Seiya: Season 4-5

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Shrek Forever After

Strictly Ballroom

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Ring

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Tremors

True Grit

Up in the Air

What Lies Beneath

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wyatt Earp

Yes Man

Available Jan. 10

The Evil Dead

Available Jan. 12

Betty White: First Lady of Television

Available Jan. 14

The Master

Available Jan. 15

Big Fat Liar

Available Jan. 16

Steve Jobs

Available Jan. 17

Tiny House Nation: Volume 2

Available Jan. 18

The Bling Ring

Available Jan. 22

Playing With Fire: Season 1

Available Jan. 23

The Queen

Available Jan. 27

Country Strong

Related

We Are Your Friends

Available Jan. 30

Nighthawks

Raising Cain

Available Jan. 31

American Assassin

Here is everything leaving Netflix in January 2020

Actors John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John embrace in a promotional still for the film, 'Grease,' directed by Randal Kleiser, 1978.
Paramount Pictures/Fotos International/Getty Images

Leaving Jan. 11

Becoming Jane

Leaving Jan. 12

The Fighter

Maron: Seasons 1-4

Leaving Jan. 15

Forks Over Knives

The Rezort

Leaving Jan. 17

Short Term 12

Leaving Jan. 31

Æon Flux

American Psycho

Good Luck Chuck

Grease

La Reina del Sur: Season 1

Panic Room

Revolutionary Road

Something’s Gotta Give

Spartacus: Blood and Sand

Spartacus: Gods of the Arena

Spartacus: Vengeance

Spartacus: War of the Damned

Zombieland

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

Pantone's Color of the Year Is a Comforting Start to 2020. Here’s What to Know About the Choice
2

Japan Airlines Is Giving Away 50,000 Free Flights to Tourists
3

How Megan Thee Stallion's Summer 2019 Motto 'Hot Girl Summer' Set the Internet Ablaze
4

The Dark History of New Year's Day in American Slavery

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE