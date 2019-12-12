It Appears the Perfect Snowy Holiday Decoration Scene Has Been Compromised By Mischievous Cat

By Megan McCluskey
4:25 PM EST

For many children, the holiday season wouldn’t be complete without a daily search for the new hiding spot of their Elf on the Shelf. But mischievous pets can sometimes get in the way of parents’ best-laid Elf on the Shelf plans.

In a post that has gone massively viral since it was shared on Twitter on Wednesday by user Siarra Swanson, a series of four photos shows how a curious cat transformed a snowy Elf on the Shelf scene into a floury disaster.

“My mom set up my brothers elf on the shelf like they were playing in snow and the last three pictures is what we woke up to instead…,” Swanson tweeted, referencing the quick work the cat made of sending both the elf figurines and flour snow substitute flying.

The tweet has been liked over 143,000 times and retweeted nearly 30,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.

