Jersey City Mayor Says Kosher Deli Was Targeted in Deadly Rampage. Here's Everything to Know

A four-hour-long rampage in Jersey City Tuesday left four people dead, including a police officer, in a possible anti-Semitic attack that shocked a nation increasingly numbed by gun violence.
The shooters, who also died, appear to have targeted a kosher deli owned by a Jewish couple, officials say. At least two of the people killed were Jewish, including one of the owners of the deli.
Details about the attack are still emerging, but here is what we know so far about the Jersey City shooting.
What happened during the attack
The gunmen initially opened fire at a local cemetery, where they shot and killed veteran Jersey City Police Det. Joseph Seals, Jersey City Police Chief Michael Kelly told reporters late Tuesday.
The suspects then drove a stolen U-Haul toward the kosher grocery store where a prolonged gunfight between the suspects and police began. A suspected “incendiary device” was later found inside the van and removed from the scene, Kelly said.
Kelly also said that a shootout between the police and the suspects lasted about four hours, and that police exchanged hundreds of rounds of gunshots with the suspects. Authorities said they ultimately found five bodies inside the store — three civilians and two gunmen.
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said on Twitter Wednesday that he didn’t want anyone to “jump to conclusions” about the suspects, but that he had learned enough “to know this could have been far worse.”
What we know about the victims
Mindel Ferencz and Moshe Deutche were two victims of the shooting, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed during a press conference Wednesday morning. Rabbi David Niederman, president and executive director of United Jewish Organizations of Williamsburg and Northern Brooklyn, also told reporters Wednesday that a non-Jewish man who worked at the store had also been killed.
Niederman said Ferencz owned the deli with her husband, and had moved to Jersey City because it was more affordable than New York City. “She was a lady full of love for others, and unfortunately her life was cut so short,” he said.
Niederman also said that Deutche was an active member of the United Jewish Organizations of Williamsburg and Northern Brooklyn.
Jersey City Det. Joseph Seals, a husband and father of five, also died in the gunfight, officials confirmed Tuesday. Seals was a veteran of the police force, and was a member of the department’s CeaseFire Unit, which is dedicated to stopping gun violence, Jersey City Police Chief Michael Kelly said Tuesday.
“He was our leading police officer in removing guns from the street,” Kelly said. “Dozens and dozens of guns, he removed from the street. We believe that he was killed while trying to interdict with the bad guys.”
Mayor Fulop said that he and Kelly had visited with Seals’ family: “We cried with the family, it’s one of the hardest things you have to see in your entire life.”
Suspicions of an anti-Semitic attack
Surveillance footage from the scene shows that the two suspects targeted the kosher deli, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said on Twitter Wednesday.
Rabbi Niederman spoke about the tragedy during a press conference with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday. Breaking into tears, Niederman said the was especially concerned about the impact on the young children at a Yeshiva that stands next to the deli.
“Unfortunately we see now we are not safe in the New York metropolitan area,” Niederman said.
De Blasio said that there will be a “large and consistent” police presence protecting the Jewish community throughout New York City in the coming days. He added that he’s heard members of the Jewish community say they’re now living in “constant fear,” and that city officials will do more to try and keep them safe.
“If anyone out there is even thinking about committing an act of hate, the NYPD has proven that it will find you, it will prosecute you and you will suffer the consequences,” de Blasio said.
He said that the shooting should be taken as a “warning sign” about the dangers of anti-Semitic violence.
“There is a crisis of anti-Semitism gripping this nation. There is a crisis of anti-Semitism in this city. It has continued to take on a more and more violent form all over this country. Now we have seen this extraordinarily extreme form of violence reach the doorstep of New York City,” de Blasio said.
Mayor Fulop wrote on Twitter that anti-Semitism does not belong in his community.
“I’m Jewish and proud to live in a community like #JerseyCity that has always welcomed everyone. It is the home of #EllisIsland and has always been the golden door to America. Hate and anti-semitism have never had a place here in JC and will never have a place in our city,” Fulop wrote on Twitter.
What we know about the suspects
Police have not yet officially identified the suspects, but Kelly said that there were two. Mayor Fulop said that they appear to have targeted the kosher deli.