Officers Shot in Jersey City Amid Heavy, Prolonged Gunfire

Authorities descended on a neighborhood in Jersey City, NJ, Tuesday amid reports of an active shooter that left officers shot.

Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed officers were shot in a tweet issued Tuesday afternoon.

The New Jersey State Police Benevolent Association also confirmed on Twitter that officers were wounded.

SWAT teams responded to the scene Tuesday as heavy gunfire was exchanged for at least an hour, according to the Associated Press. An FBI spokeswoman told AP more than one officer was shot but did not provide further details. Dozens of bystanders watched the action unfold along a major thoroughfare as they pressed against a police barrier, with many filming the chaotic scene with their camera and some whooping as shots filled the air.

The Newark, New Jersey, branch of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) also confirmed that agents responded to the active shooter scene. The New York City Police Department also tweeted that NYPD Special Operations officers are also assisting.

Video of the dramatic scene also began to circulate on social media.

The news also prompted area schools to be on lockdown amid reports of casualties. The Jersey City school district updated their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon to say “every school is on lockdown.” An official at a local Catholic School, Sacred Heart, told TIME the school also remains on lockdown but is not otherwise involved in the shooting.

Andy Patel works at a liquor store about three blocks from the scene of the shooting, and told AP the prolonged gunfire sounded like “firecrackers going off.”

“They were shooting like crazy about an hour ago. Then it stopped for like 20 or 30 minutes,” he said. “The cops were clearing everyone off the streets.”

Jersey City is located across the Hudson River from Manhattan. President Trump has also been briefed on the shooting and is monitoring.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Write to Jasmine Aguilera at jasmine.aguilera@time.com.