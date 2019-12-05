Following his debut in the closing minutes of The Mandalorian premiere, Baby Yoda ascended to viral stardom faster than the Millennium Falcon can make the jump to hyperspace. But one Star Wars enthusiast has now taken Baby Yoda’s popularity to a whole new level.

On Wednesday night, Twitter user Brock McLaughlin — or as he’s nicknamed himself, Baby Yoda’s Baby Daddy — shared a series of photos of a new tattoo he recently got on his forearm: Baby Yoda drinking a White Claw.

“Ain’t no laws when baby yoda drinking claws,” he captioned the post, riffing off a popular 2019 saying. “To end 2019 I got a tattoo of Baby Yoda drinking White Claw.”

The tattoo features a fully colored-in rendering of the beloved big-eared alien clutching a can of what looks like the Ruby Grapefruit flavor of the craze-inducing hard seltzer and is truly something that can’t be unseen. The tattoo has caused quite the stir on the internet, earning over 13,000 likes 2,000 retweets in less than 24 hours.

It’s official: The cultural essence of 2019 has successfully been captured in tattoo form.

