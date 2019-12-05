Meet Your New Spirit Animal With Cattitude. It's This Cat Who Says Hi in a Southern Accent

Another day and another cat who one simply must stop everything to watch. Say “well, hi” to your new little friend.

A cat the color of Cheeto dust named Gambino has gone viral after effectively demonstrating he can “talk” just like a genteel human.

At first, he appears to be camera shy, and disappears behind the refrigerator. That is, until it’s showtime. Before you can say “hello, is anyone there?” he pops out from behind the refrigerator and meows a meow that almost sounds like it says “well, hi” in a Southern accent. Gambino the cat was cute at first, but the meow was when it goes up another level.

The clip of the cat “chit chatting” up a storm lapped up 1.4 million likes and 11,000 comments on TikTok as of Thursday morning. But the victory lap continued as he greeted people with the utmost Southern hospitality, garnering plenty of adoration and worship on Instagram and Twitter.

As for the other normal-seeming cat who doesn’t appear to speak like a human, it had nothing to say for itself so far. Rewatching this clip for two hours is likely a viewing experience on par with The AristoCats or Cats.

Though the owner has not yet responded to TIME’s request for comment on the cat’s newly minted viral status, it looks like the established hosting icon who knocks a greeting out of the park is a wonderful part of the family.

People are ready to sacrifice whatever they call a life so this internet-famous feline can continue its superior existence.

Cats may be revered for being snobbish, but that’s not always the case, as is on full display in this video.

Some have declared this video capturing the moment the cat says well hi in a Southern accent is the best thing to see right now.

One person put forth that Gambino sounded like Dolly Parton.

Only time will tell if this cat can join the ranks of Cinderblock or the petty cat who had just had enough.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.