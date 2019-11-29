A man has been shot by police at London Bridge in Central London, following what police described as a stabbing which is being treated as a terror incident as a precaution.

London Bridge was the site of a terror attack in 2017.

Reuters reported that a person had been stabbed and police had shot a suspect, according to a security source.

Sky News reported that one person, not the suspect, had died, citing a police source. (Police have not publicly confirmed whether anyone has died.)

Several videos circulating on Twitter appeared to show a group of people wrestling a man to the ground, before two armed police shot one of the men.

Police said that officers were called to a stabbing at 1.58 p.m. local time. “A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured,” police tweeted. It was unclear whether the several people injured were hurt by the stabbing or by armed police.

Police said the circumstances were still unclear as of Friday afternoon, but that as a precaution they were treating it as a terror incident.

The BBC journalist John McManus was at the scene, and indicated in a call to BBC News that it was police who fired the shots, after he saw what he thought to be a fight on the bridge. People were trying to hold somebody down, he said, and then two shots were fired. After crowds were moved away by police, he continued, several more shots were fired.

Ambulances and several police vans are now on the scene, which is near the Shard skyscraper to the south and the City of London financial hub to the north.

London’s Metropolitan Police said on Twitter they were in the early stages of an investigation into an incident at the location.

In June 2017, three terrorists who were inspired by ISIS mounted a vehicle attack on London Bridge, running down pedestrians in a van before attacking people with knives. The attack came days before the 2017 British election; there are currently less than two weeks to go until Britain’s next election.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

