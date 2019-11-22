Joe Biden Says He's 'Embarrassed' by Lindsey Graham

(Bloomberg) — Joe Biden says Lindsey Graham, his longtime friend and Senate colleague, will regret pursuing an investigation of the former vice president’s work in Ukraine, as President Donald Trump is demanding.

“Lindsey is about to go down in a way I think he’s going to regret his whole life,” Biden told CNN in an interview airing Friday. Biden said he would tell the South Carolina senator: “I’m just embarrassed by what you’re doing for you. I mean, my Lord.”

Biden, who leads in national polls of Democrats, was also asked about former New York Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg’s expected late entry into the 2020 race. Bloomberg is the owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.

“I welcome the competition,” he said. “Watch me. Watch me. The idea that I’m not in better shape than Mayor Bloomberg physically and otherwise?”

Biden added, however, that he understands why Bloomberg and former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick would be interested in getting into the race. “Trump is so bad as a president and so corrupt as a president that everybody in America who’s ever been involved in politics especially if they had a billion dollars thinks they can beat Trump. Maybe they could,” he said.

A spokesman for Bloomberg didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Biden’s remarks.

