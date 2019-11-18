4 People Were Killed and 10 Injured at a Backyard Party in California. Here's What to Know

Four people are dead and six more have been injured in a mass shooting at a backyard party in Fresno, California, police said Sunday evening.

No suspects have been identified, and police said a shooter or possibly multiple shooters were still on the loose.

“This was a gathering, a family and friend gathering in the backyard,” Lt. Bill Dooley of the Fresno Police Department told reporters at the scene. “Everyone was watching a football game this evening, when unknown suspects approached the residence, snuck into the backyard and opened fire. The suspects then fled.”

It is the third mass shooting in California in less than a week. It follows a school shooting in Santa Clarita that left two students dead, and a domestic violence incident in San Diego, in which a father shot his wife and four children before turning the gun on himself.

Here’s what we know so far.

How the Fresno shooting unfolded

The shooting occurred shortly before 6 p.m. local time at a family home in east Fresno, where some 35 people had gathered to watch a football game.

Police said a gunman or multiple gunmen snuck into the backyard and opened fire on people watching the game before fleeing the scene.

Dooley said that Fresno police received multiple 911 calls and when they arrived on scene they found “several individuals deceased in the backyard.”

Police later confirmed that four victims, all men, had died. Three, identified as Asian males between 25 and 30 years old, died on the scene. The fourth died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Another six, also all men, were transferred to a local hospital after being treated on scene by a triage unit.

“Some are listed in critical condition; some are listed in critical but stable condition,” Dooley added.

All the victims were shot outside the house, police said. No children were hurt or killed.

Police said that the suspect or suspects fled the scene after the shooting, and that as of Sunday night they had no leads on the identities of the shooter nor of the vehicles they may have used.

Police said that the scene was now stable, and that they were going from door to door seeking witnesses and surveillance camera evidence.

“This was a mass casualty shooting, there’s no doubt about it,” Dooley said.

What we know about the victims

The only information police provided about the victims was that three of the deceased were Asian males between 25 and 30 years old.

Police also identified the party as a gathering of family and friends to watch a football game.

What we know about the shooter(s)

Police referred to multiple suspects in early statements to reporters, but when asked by a local reporter to clarify whether there was one or more shooters, Fresno deputy police chief Michael Reid said “we have no idea right now.”

Police also said it was unclear whether the shooter or shooters were known to the victims.

How the community has responded

Fresno is located in central California, about 220 miles north of Los Angeles, and is a diverse area that’s home to more than 70 ethnic groups.

“This is senseless violence,” Reid said of the crime. “Our heart goes out to the families that were the victims of this thing.”

Write to Billy Perrigo at billy.perrigo@time.com.