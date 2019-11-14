5 Wounded in Mass Shooting at High School in Santa Clarita, Calif.

At least five people have been wounded, two critically, after a mass shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, Calif.
Police are still searching for the gunman, who is believed to be an Asian male wearing black clothing. Parents of students at the school have told local news outlets that the shooter is a student.
The shooting happened near the start of the school day for the school, which is about about 35 miles north of Los Angeles.
Victims were taken to Henry Mayo Hospital. Two victims were reported to be in critical condition, the hospital said.
“We’re currently doing the search for the suspect and we just want to end this peacefully,” Eric Ortiz, an L.A. County sheriff’s deputy, told KCBS-TV. “We don’t know who the suspect is, as far as what his motive is or what his deal is. We don’t know what his motive is, or was, to shoot at students inside the school.”
Related Stories
Tim Murakami, Undersheriff for the L.A. County Sheriff’s department, said several people were injured.
Saugus High School and other schools in the surrounding area were put on lockdown. The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s station said all schools in the William S. Hart school district were put on lockdown and warned residents in neighborhoods close to Saugus High School to lock their doors and stay inside while they searched for the gunman.
There is only believed to be one shooter, authorities said.
Parents were directed to Central Park on Bouquet Canyon Road to reunite with their children.
Brian Skiba, a parent of one of the students at the high school, said he reunited with his son at a meeting place they both have. He added that his son told him the suspected shooter is a student.
“My son was in the quad where it happened and as soon as he saw the shooting he ran, and we have a meeting space and he ran and I met him there,” Skiba said.
Former Congresswoman Katie Hill, who represented California’s 25th district, which includes Santa Clarita, said the shooting occurred at her former high school and that several volunteers and interns for her campaign attend school there.