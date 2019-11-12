After CEO's Ouster, McDonald's Workers Sue Company Over 'Systemic Problem' of Sexual Harassment

McDonald’s workers in Michigan have filed a class action lawsuit that seeks to force the fast-food chain to address what they call a “systemic problem” of sexual harassment across its restaurants.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of McDonald’s employees working at a franchise in Mason, Mich., comes just a little more than a week after Steve Easterbrook, McDonald’s former president and CEO, was fired for engaging in a consensual relationship with an employee, violating a company policy prohibiting such relationships.

The lawsuit, which was filed in state court in Ingham County, names one plaintiff: Jenna Ries, 32, who says she was frequently harassed by a restaurant manager while working at a McDonald’s in Mason beginning in 2017 through March 2019. Ries is one of at least 50 McDonald’s workers who have separately filed sexual harassment charges against the company with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund are representing Ries and other employees in the lawsuit. The lawsuit is among the first to be filed as a class action, according to the representatives.

During a press call with reporters on Tuesday, Ries alleges the manager put his penis in her hand when they were standing close to each other. She says he also cornered her against a wall in the restaurant’s walk-in freezer. The lawsuit further alleges that the manager verbally assaulted Ries—calling her a “bitch” and “slut,” among other slurs—and repeatedly grabbed her breasts, buttocks and crotch. He also routinely threatened that Ries would get fired if she did not agree to his sexual propositions, the lawsuit says.

Ries said a general manager witnessed the harassment against her and other workers but did nothing to stop it. Ries also saw her co-workers being harassed, including some who were underage, she said.

“I constantly lived in fear of losing my job,” she said. “I forced myself to go. I’m still dealing with the emotional aftermath.”

The lawsuit arrives as part of a major push to get McDonald’s executives to recognize “pervasive problems of sexual harassment nationwide,” according to the complaint. In May, the ACLU and Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, along with Fight for $15 labor movement, announced that 23 new sexual harassment charges and lawsuits were filed against McDonald’s. Of those, 20 were filed with the EEOC while three were filed as civil rights lawsuits. Two other lawsuits stemmed from earlier allegations of sexual harassment, according to the New York Times.

Apart from the lawsuit, a former employee at a McDonald’s in Detroit filed a separate charge with the EEOC on Tuesday, alleging that she was transferred to another location and had her hours cut to the point that she had to quit her job after she reported that a manager had sexually propositioned her. Also on Tuesday, McDonald’s employees in Michigan who are part of the Fight for $15 movement are going on strike in response to the lawsuit and dozens of complaints filed with the EEOC, representatives for Ries said.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Eve Cervantez, one of the attorneys representing the workers, told reporters on Tuesday that the McDonald’s location in Mason is “emblematic of a systemic problem of sexual harassment at McDonald’s across the nation.”

“We hope this lawsuit sends a message to McDonald’s that it cannot ignore its workers,” Cervantez said. The lawsuit seeks at least $5 million in compensatory damages for Ries and other affected workers, as well as court-ordered policies requiring the fast-food chain to implement anti-harassment measures and a safe system for reporting complaints.

A statement from the McDonald’s Corp. to TIME said the company is “demonstrating its continued commitment to this issue” by implementing training for a safe and respectful workplace in its corporate-owned restaurants. McDonald’s announced in August that its new training program would start in October.

Write to Mahita Gajanan at mahita.gajanan@time.com.