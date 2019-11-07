Stephen King on Doctor Sleep, Donald Trump and Why He Often Writes About Children

The best-selling novelist speaks to TIME about the upcoming adaptation of his story Doctor Sleep, his thoughts on Donald Trump and why he often writes about children.

What did you think of the Doctor Sleep adaptation?

I like it a lot. He took my story, which was the sequel to The Shining, and basically did a seamless weld to Stanley Kubrick’s film, which is probably one of the reasons why Warner Bros. was eager to do it. I always felt that the Kubrick film was rather cold, and director Mike Flanagan warmed it up.

There have been seven adaptations of your work in 2019 alone. Have you had any thoughts to what it takes to make a successful adaptation?

I think that in most cases, the shorter fiction has been more successful than the longer fiction. That way the filmmakers can stick to the story, pretty much. I think that the more that you stick to the story that I told, the more successful the films are. Does that sound conceited?

What are some recent favorites on TV that you’ve been watching?

The one network show that I’m watching right now is called Emergence on ABC, and I don’t think the ratings are really terrific and I’m scared to death they’re going to cancel it. I’m watching a show with Billy Bob Thornton called Goliath, which is terrific. The first two seasons are good; the third season is amazing because it’s got that David Lynch vibe. There’s a show on Netflix, a Spanish show called Money Heist–actually in Spanish, it’s “The House of Paper”–and that’s a lot of fun.

Your new novel, The Institute, is about powerful children. What keeps you returning to that theme?

I don’t know exactly, except that I’m interested in stories where people who are weak on their own join together and form something that’s strong. Nobody is weaker than children, and when they get together, they can be fairly strong. I liked the idea of a caring adult who finds children who are in need, children who are in a desperate situation and act like real grownups. We have too many people in this country, in positions of power, who don’t act like grownups and so–for me–that’s very satisfying.

Isn’t that robbing them of childhood and turning them into adults?

There’s an element of that involved. It’s that old, basic storytelling string: going from innocence to maturity. And all kids go through that anyway. You don’t need to put them in that situation. Every kid faces, sooner or later, a situation where they have to act like a grownup or they have to discard their childish illusions. And that’s the arc, when a kid finds out there’s no f-cking Tooth Fairy or Santa Claus.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

How has your relationship with pop culture changed during the course of your career?

I’ve separated a bit from pop culture. It’s more of a strain than it used to be because I’m not where I was. I don’t listen to a lot of current music. People talk about some of the current people like Jay-Z. I’m probably dating myself just talking about Jay-Z. Once I got a cell phone, I discovered that the cell phone is basically the cornerstone of today’s popular culture. So it’s much easier for me to deal with things like texting in stories. I used to get copyedited notes saying, “Wouldn’t this person text?” and now that’s there. You talk about a grasp on popular culture, I’ll say my fingertips have gotten the tiniest bit numb.

You’ve long been a critic of President Trump. What are your thoughts on the House’s current impeachment inquiry?

Let’s put it this way: if the Russians aren’t paying him, they should have, because he’s torn this country in two. I think that his 15 minutes are just about up. I think even his hardcore supporters have started to soften.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

This appears in the November 18, 2019 issue of TIME.