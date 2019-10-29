Who needs emergency services when ambulance dog is here to save the day? In a now-viral video that was originally shared by the dog’s owner, Aliyah Buksh, on Instagram over the weekend, an Australian Shepherd wearing an ambulance costume adorably howls along with his get-up’s siren after some encouragement from his mom.

“River the pawmedic is currently accepting invitations for Halloween *sound on,*” Buksh captioned the clip.

The Halloween costume consists of a styrofoam box designed to look like an ambulance that fits over the pup’s torso and a blinking red collar that emits a siren noise. And the video — which has since been re-posted by the Twitter account Aussies Doing Things, liked more than 487 thousand times and retweeted nearly 126 thousand — is the perfect remedy for anyone who is healing from an illness or injury.

Forget modern medicine. The cure-all we’ve been waiting for has arrived.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.