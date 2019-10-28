Whether he’s eating hot wings or revealing why he doesn’t seem to age, Paul Rudd just can’t seem to stop being one of the most charming celebrities out there. In fact, even when he’s off-duty, the Living With Yourself star sometimes still inadvertently finds his way into the spotlight.

After a series of photos showing Rudd trick-or-treating with his daughter in a Weird Al Yankovic costume made their way onto the web this weekend, people quickly took note. The interest in his costume largely stemmed from the fact that although his daughter was dressed as the Wasp, the superhero partner of Rudd’s character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Rudd hadn’t opted for an Ant-Man costume.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

“Imagine. She’s got her Avengers candy bag. She’s dressed up as The Wasp for Halloween, escorted by her father, Paul Rudd, who played Ant-Man, in the actual blockbuster film, Ant-Man and the Wasp. But he’s decided to go as Weird Al Yankovic,” one Twitter user wrote.

Of course, it was still pretty much impossible not to smile at Rudd’s take on Weird Al, which included a toy version of Yankovic’s signature instrument, the accordion.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.