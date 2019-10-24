Police Shooting Outside El Paso Walmart Leaves Shoppers Stuck in Store

A police shooting outside a Walmart in El Paso, Texas left shoppers stuck inside the store Wednesday night.

Few details of what happened were immediately available, but the incident comes two and a half months after a gunman targeting Hispanic shoppers opened fire at another Walmart store in the border city, killing 22 people.

An El Paso police spokesperson, speaking to reporters, confirmed that an officer-involved shooting occurred in the parking lot at the Walmart on Montana Avenue on Wednesday night, but would not provide further details.

Wednesday’s police shooting happened about 9 miles from the Walmart that was the site of the Aug. 3 mass shooting.

The police spokesperson said shoppers were still inside the Walmart at the time of the shooting and would have to be escorted out by authorities so investigators could preserve the crime scene.

“Right now the main concern is for the people that are in Walmart to get them out without disrupting the scene,” he told reporters.

El Paso police said that customers would need to be picked up by family members because they wouldn’t be allowed to take their cars out of the parking lot.

Charley Wilkison, the head of the Texas’ biggest police union, tweeted that an El Paso police officer shot a suspect in a stolen vehicle and that two officers have minor injuries.

