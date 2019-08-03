Police Responding to Reports of Shooting at Mall in El Paso, Texas

Police are responding to “multi reports of multiple shooters” at a mall in El Paso, Texas on Saturday. The scene was still active as of 2 p.m.

The El Paso Police reported the incident at Cielo Vista Mall on Twitter just after 1 p.m. A police official told TIME that multiple shooters and multiple victims are possible, but further details remain unconfirmed.

Local reports have suggested that there were multiple victims, with videos shared on social media showing evacuations underway at stores in the mall. The police advised the public to stay away from the mall, which is near Interstate 10 and on El Paso’s east side.

