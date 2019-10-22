Kate Beckinsale wants the world to know: she’s figured out her celebrity doppelgänger and she’s not afraid to share. Beckinsale thinks she has a very real lookalike in none other than Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds.

“I look exactly like Ryan Reynolds. Like, in a shocking way. Like when sometimes I see a bus going by with a poster and think, ‘Damn, I look hot. Oh wait, it’s not me. Also I never did that movie. Like, I’ve been at home,'” she explained to Jimmy Fallon his Tonight Show this week. “He’s not even like a slightly girly boy bander type. He’s like a big Canadian man. And I really see myself in him,” she elaborated, noting that she wouldn’t even want to be in the same room with Reynolds. “One of us would I think explode. Something would happen,” she joked.

She may be opposed at the moment, but just think of the comic possibilities of having Beckinsale and Reynolds in something together, if she ever becomes amenable to the concept.

How about an update of the Parent Trap, with the genders swapped?

Something along the lines of the iconic 2000 made-for-TV Disney movie Model Behavior?

Maybe an entirely new franchise developed around these celebrity lookalikes?

Sure, Reynolds has plenty on his plate with Deadpool but it looks like Beckinsale’s newest projects are already in post-production. Just a thought.

Write to Raisa Bruner at raisa.bruner@time.com.