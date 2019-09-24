While “Hot Girl Summer” was the ubiquitous phrase of the summer, don’t think for a minute that since autumn is here, the hot girl movement is cooling down. Quite the contrary, in fact — at least according to rapper Megan Thee Stallion, the creator of Hot Girl Summer, and Jimmy Fallon, who made the hilarious case for “Hot Girl Fall” during Megan’s appearance on the late night show on Monday, the first official day of fall.

In the clip, Megan and Fallon drop bars about how to have the best Hot Girl Fall, including getting “lit as hell on the hayride” and “getting cozy with a pumpkin–ss beer.”

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

“Ladies, listen up,” Megan raps at the beginning of the song. “We had our hot girl summer and whoo did we kill it. But now it’s getting a little chilly outside. Well, I’m here to tell you that the weather may be getting cooler, but we’re just heating up.”

The track, a spoof on the wildly popular Hot Girl Summer movement and the eponymous song it inspired, provided the perfect soundtrack for Megan and Fallon to enjoy lots of fun fall activities, like sporting matching orange velour sweatsuits, eating turkey, and wearing matching vests with Megan’s dog, 4oe.

Watch all the Hot Girl Fall shenanigans go down in the clip below.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.