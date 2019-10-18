Lady Gaga Shares Her Post-Show Recovery Regimen After Falling Off the Stage

Lady Gaga was giving a fan a big hug during her Las Vegas concert, when everything went sideways—literally.

The singer invited a fan onstage with her during a performance of her show Enigma, part of her Vegas residency at the Park MGM’s Park Theater, and had greeted him with a hug after he was pulled from the audience. However, in his enthusiasm and excitement at being thrust into the spotlight, the fan appeared to lose his footing, slipping and falling, and taking Mother Monster with him. Since everyone had their phone out during the show, the accident was captured on camera by many fans.

The alarming turn of events had fans very worried. But luckily, Gaga was able to continue the show. “Everything’s okay. Everything’s okay,” she said as she tried to figure out how to get back up on stage from the pit, as seen in a video. “The only thing that’s not okay is we need some stairs for the damn stage so I can get back up!”

According to People, Gaga was more concerned about the fan and his feelings than she was about herself. “You alright?” she reportedly asked him. “Everything’s fine! It’s not your fault.” She went on to ask the fan to forgive himself, because it was an accident and warning her other fans to take it easy on him. “If anybody on the internet is mean to you tomorrow about this then I’m going to be very upset with each and every one of them,” Gaga said, according to a fan on Twitter.

While Gaga was able to finish up her performance, such a big fall required a serious post-show recovery regimen. Gaga shared her routine with her fans on Instagram, including an ice bath, hot bath, and then a compression suit packed with ice packs. Based on the post it was hard to tell whether the fall precipitated a more-intense routine or if Gaga does this hard-core recovery after every show. Either way, she is clearly very committed.

