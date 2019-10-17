Home Alone may have come out nearly 20 years ago, but it seems to still be inspiring kids to this day. In a video that begins with a stunt similar to Kevin McCallister’s sled ride down his family home’s stairs in the classic Christmas movie, a kid can be seen hurdling down a set of concrete steps in what else but a kayak.
The now-viral clip, which was recently posted on the short-form video app TikTok by user RobloxGamer69, then transitions into shots of the same young man performing two more death-defying kayak stunts. The first involves him balancing on a swing while sitting in the Kayak, which only lasts for a second before the kayak falls forward. And the second, the most dangerous of the three by far, sees him plunge down a playground slide from the top of the the slide overhang.
The montage is even set to a flute version of Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” for added dramatic effect.
Definitely don’t try this at home, kids. But watch the video below.