Fate conspired in the favor of this dog-loving Good Samaritan: after fostering a puppy and returning it to the shelter last year, Kentucky-based journalist Kate Howard was reunited with sweet dog Winnie by a chance circumstance and her own intuition.

As Howard shared in a series of now-viral tweets, she was spending a day off from work after attending a memorial service, sitting on her porch and “enjoying the sunshine,” when a woman and dog happened to stop at her yard, with the dog seeming to want to linger in her particular patch. “All dogs are perfect but she was particularly charming,” Howard noted, appropriately.

But when the owner called her by her distinctive name — Winnie — it gave Howard pause. That was the same name she had bestowed upon a foster puppy last year, one she had felt particularly attached to.

It quickly became clear that this was the same exact dog Howard had fostered and named. And even though she had only recently moved into the new house in her new neighborhood, some force was at play to reunite the pair again. To top it all off, Winnie’s owner agreed to come by in future and let the two have a relationship. And Howard, who is fostering a new dog currently, even got to introduce the canine pair — and shared the video.

Scroll through the Twitter thread below.

