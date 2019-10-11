1 Person Confirmed Dead and 100,000 Residents Evacuated in Los Angeles. The Latest on the 6 Wildfires Raging Across California

One person has died and 100,000 residents have been displaced as a result of the Saddleridge wildfire spreading across the Los Angeles area — just one of six currently burning in California.

The Los Angeles Fire Department has advised residents to evacuate as the Saddleridge fire is raging across Northern L.A., fire officials in several counties have fought to contain numerous wildfires.

The state in 2017 and 2018 experienced the deadliest and most destructive wildfires in its history, fueled by drought, an unprecedented buildup of dry vegetation and extreme winds, according to the California Department of Forestry & Fire Protection.

At a press conference on Friday, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said more fire personnel are being assigned and officials will issue more evacuation orders, which he pleaded with residents to take heed of. “I ask the public to honor these mandatory evacuation zones,” Moore told residents. “Once they [residents] leave, they realize they can not come back until we reopen these areas and assure utilities are safe and that the region is secure.. so if you’ve left, which many have, I say thank you.”

Heres what we know about the wildfires raging across California:

How many wildfires are currently burning?

Firefighters work to contain a wildfire burning off Merrill Dr. in Moraga, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Police have ordered evacuations as the fast-moving wildfire spread in the hills of the San Francisco Bay Area community. The area is without power after Pacific Gas & Electric preemptively cut service hoping to prevent wildfires during dry, windy conditions throughout Northern California. Noah Berger—AP

Calfire currently lists six active wildfires in California. While some wildfires — including the Wendy Fire, Wolf Fire, and Bitter Fire — have caused little damage and are nearly fully contained, authorities have still warned residents to stay alert and in some instances suggested evacuations.

The biggest wildfires include Saddleridge Fire in Los Angeles, which has burned through 4,600 acres in just a few hours since it started at 9 p.m. Thursday and is 0% contained. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, at least one commercial building has been destroyed in the fire so far, as well as an unknown number of residential homes.

As of Friday morning, Saddleridge is the deadliest of the wildfires currently burning in California. A Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman confirmed to TIME that a man who was treated for cardiac arrest and transported to the hospital by emergency officials died and 19 people have been treated for injuries in connection to the fire. At least 25,000 homes have been evacuated, displacing at least 100,000 people, LAPD said.

The Saddleridge Fire has also shut down the 210 freeway in both directions between the 5 and 118 freeways, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Seventy miles from Los Angeles, the Sandalwood Fire, which started in the city of Calimesa in Riverside County on Thursday afternoon has currently burned through 823 acres and is 10% contained as of Friday morning. Calfire Peace Officers determined the cause of the fire to be a trash truck that dumped a load of burning trash which then spread into vegetation. According to CalFire, the Sandalwood Fire has damaged six structures and destroyed 74.

The Reche Fire, also in Riverside County has burned through 350 acres since Thursday afternoon and is currently 10% contained. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Those fleeing the Reche Fire can head to a care and reception center opened at Canyon Springs High School and residents can take their animals to the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus in San Jacinto.

The Briceburg Fire in Mariposa County is the longest burning and widest spreading wildfire and has been active for four days. It has burned through 4,950 acres and 40% contained as of Friday morning. Only one structure has been listed as being destroyed and 1,700 fire personnel from 43 assigned crews continue to tackle the blaze, Calfire said.

Areas under evacuation over California wildfire threats

As the Saddleridge Fire continues to spread with the help of 60 mph wind gusts, the Los Angeles Fire Department has ordered a mandatory evacuation of an estimated 12,700 homes in the L.A neighborhood of Porter Ranch and nearby O’Melveny Park.

Fire officials have also listed evacuation centers for people with pets, advising them to head to the Hansen Dam recreational center in Lake View Terrance.

Further south, the Riverside County Fire Department has warned residents to evacuate as the Wolf Fire continues to spread “at a rapid rate of speed.” As of Friday morning, the wildfire has burned through 75 acres and is 25% contained.

Calfire Riverside now has implemented an evacuation warning, which they specified “Is a warning only. Not mandatory. Residents should go, but voluntary,” for South Highland Springs, South of Interstate 10 and West of South Highland Home Rd., including the Sun Lakes and Four Seasons Community.

Meanwhile, Calfire officials have issued mandatory evacuation orders for the Sandalwood Fire, also in Riverside County. Officials are ordering the evacuation of residents along the County Line Road and San Bernardino Freeway. The Riverside County Emergency Management Department has opened a care and reception center at the Calimesa Senior Center and parts of County Line Road are currently shut down.

Where there are power outages

A sign calling for PG&E to turn the power back on is seen on the side of the road during a statewide blackout in Calistoga, California, on Oct., 10, 2019. JOSH EDELSON—AFP via Getty Images

In an attempt to prevent the spread of wildfires, which can ignite along active power lines, California utility companies have announced earlier this week they planned on shutting power off for thousands of residents. As of Friday, thousands have gotten their power back, but many still remain powerless as wildfires continue to spread.

Utility company Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) announced earlier this week it was shutting off power for hundreds of thousands of customers as a “precautionary measure to reduce wildfire risk during the forecasted severe wind event,” by Friday the company said they restored power to 426,000 customers, while 312,000 customers are still without power.

On Friday, utility company Southern California Edison, announced that it’s cutting power for 21,047 customers in Southern California, including in Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino.

The San Fransisco Chronicle has posted a power outage map that helps residents track shut off zones and where wildfire risk zones are.

Write to Gina Martinez at gina.martinez@time.com.