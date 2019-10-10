Sophie Turner Wears a Beanie to Call Out Influencers on Instagram for Promoting Diet Products

Sophie Turner put on her best American accent to make fun of influencers who promote diet products on Instagram.

Wearing a scarf, beanie and gloves and using a filter to make her cheeks pink and altered her lips, the Queen of the North called out those who are paid to share content about products that might not be so safe.

“Today, I just wanted to promote this new powdered stuff that you put in your tea, and basically it makes you sh-t your brains out, and is totally really bad for me to be promoting to young women and young people everywhere,” Turner said in the video.

The Game of Thrones star called out influencers on her own Instagram Story earlier this week, so the video is no longer available on her page, but Paper magazine tweeted it on Tuesday.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Turner is the latest actor to join a chorus of celebrities protest diet culture, a cause championed by actor Jameela Jamil, one of the loudest voices in the fight to end this promotional content on social media. The star of The Good Place called out Kim Kardashian West last year for promoting appetite-suppressing Flat Tummy Co. products. “You terrible and toxic influence on young girls,” Jamil said on Twitter, sharing Kardashian West’s Flat Tummy Co. lollipop Instagram ad.

Jamil started an online petition to “stop celebrities promoting toxic diet products on social media,” telling Elle UK that she met with Instagram heads to work together in this initiative.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.