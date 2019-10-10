Uncontrollable 'MSNBC Kid' Has Charmed the Masses By Interrupting Your Regular Programming With His Cuteness

In the grand tradition of Robert E. Kelly a.k.a. BBC dad’s instantly famous family, another child — appropriately dubbed MSNBC kid — has disrupted the news to light up the internet.

In the midst of MSNBC’s Courtney Kube’s live report on Syria on Wednesday, her adorable son burst in to assist.

The unflappable anchor can be seen continuing her report through smiles while her uncontrollable son vied for a bit of attention. Attention, he was given.

Kube later shared the clip. “Sometimes unexpected breaking news happens while you’re reporting breaking news.”

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

People really respect her professionalism and the dedication of so many others.

Courtney Kube — it may not surprise — scored kudos from all corners of the internet for her poise as a working mother.

Courtney Kube even got a new title: “MSNBC Mom.”

It should not go unmentioned that the child who made his big debut is wearing a yellow shirt like so many others from BBC dad’s daughter to the little tyke dancing to Beyoncé without letting go of her corn dog.

You just can’t choreograph a moment like this. May the genre of disruptive kids and their media kin live on.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.