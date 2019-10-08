Mustachioed Roller Blading Man's Spins Are Positively Enchanting and the Internet Agrees

A man has gone viral after effectively elevating rollerblading along suburban streets, and celebrating his spins with the utmost panache in a video people are treasuring.

In the highly impressive Juan Carlos-style, behold the clip that appears to have originally been shared on TikTok by Keith Chapman. Over on Twitter, it garnered more than 240,000 likes as of Tuesday morning.

He spins on the urging of his enchanted audience — skate culture aficionados who apparently just happened to be driving by right on time to request the most dramatic of spins.

“I can’t stop watching this,” Twitter user Alyssa Baltierra captioned the clip of the latest star to score all of the likes on Sunday when it was initially shared.

The momentous “roll,” as they say in the skating community, has made him an instant favorite among the collective minds of the Internet who are sharing their feelings about his moves.

Roll on, mustachioed man. Roll on.

Or, as one delighted fan says in the video: “Eat your heart out, Tonya Harding.”

