This summer, Bradley Cooper was spotted having a pretty good time (and making the case for wearing lots of visible SPF) while hanging out with his good friend Oprah, Gayle King, Katy Perry, and Orlando Bloom on a yacht.

It turns out that although this yacht vacation might have seemed like a time for a little rest and relaxation, for Cooper, it was a time for winning. According to Oprah, who appeared on The Ellen DeGeneresshow to talk about her summer, Bradley Cooper is extremely competitive when it comes to game night.

“They like to play games. And I’m really not a game player,” she explained before going on to reveal that the games in question were Balderdash and a game that Cooper introduced called Wolves and Villagers, which she pronounced was “a complicated game, filled with judgment.” When asked who was the most competitive, Oprah said the frontrunners were definitely Cooper and Perry.

For Oprah, however, there’s a game and then there’s the game of life.

“I’m just like, it’s a game, people! Aren’t we on vacation?” she observed sagely.

Watch her full interview with DeGeneres below.

