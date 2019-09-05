The Royal Family Was All Smiles for Princess Charlotte's First Day of School

Summer vacation is ending for children everywhere—including Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, who started school on Thursday accompanied by her parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and her brother, Prince George.

Like her older brother, 4-year-old Princess Charlotte is attending the London private school Thomas’s Battersea, People reports. On her way into the school, a uniformed Princess Charlotte held hands with a beaming Kate Middleton, who People reports had to miss George’s first day of school due to extreme morning sickness while pregnant with Prince Louis.

Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day of school, with her brother Prince George and her parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, at Thomas's Battersea in London on Sept. 5, 2019. WPA Pool—Getty Images

A tweet from Kensington Palace shows both royal children and parents shaking hands with Helen Haslem, the head of the lower school, as they entered the school grounds. And though Princess Charlotte appeared to have a case of a first day nerves at first, clutching her mother’s hand and hiding behind her, Prince William summed up her feelings: “First day — very excited,” according to People.

Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day of school, with her brother Prince George and her parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, at Thomas's Battersea in London on Sept. 5, 2019. WPA Pool—Getty Images

School follows an eventful summer for the royal children, who were seen stealing the show at Queen Elizabeth II’s Trooping the Colour parade in June.

Of course, royal fans couldn’t get enough.

Write to Jamie Ducharme at jamie.ducharme@time.com.