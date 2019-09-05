Hong Kong’s embattled top official, Chief Executive Carrie Lam, has stuck to her approach to ending Hong Kong’s political crisis, despite the poor reception shown to her announcement yesterday that she was formally withdrawing a divisive extradition bill.

Appearing stiff and formal at a press conference Thursday morning, Lam largely repeated the plan outlined a day before, when she said that aside from withdrawing the bill she would support the work of the territory’s Independent Police Complaints Council (IPCC) in looking into allegations of police brutality, as well as “start a direct dialogue” with “people from all walks of life,” inviting “community leaders, professionals and academics to advise the government” on policy.

“After more than two months of social unrest,” she said, “it is obvious to many of us that discontent in society extends far beyond the bill to housing and land supply, income distribution, social justice and mobility and opportunities for the young, and how the public can be fully engaged in the government’s decision making.”

But her initiatives fall far short of the key demands of Hong Kong’s democracy movement, which include universal suffrage, exoneration for the more than 1,140 protesters arrested during the unrest, and a Commission of Inquiry into how the police have handled the protests, instead of referring the matter to the IPCC, which protesters say is dominated by pro-establishment figures.

Speaking to TIME after Lam’s press conference, prominent campaigner Joshua Wong said “The cause of Hong Kong people to get free elections will never stop” and added that the Hong Kong government would “never” be “the decision maker” when it came to initiating dialogue.

Willy Lam (no relation), adjunct professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong’s Center for China Studies, told TIME that “The possibility of a dialogue happening is very low indeed. Most of the protesters, particularly the radical fringe, consist of university and high school students and this group has made it known they have no interest in speaking to Carrie Lam.”

He added: “If she had made the announcement [of the bill’s withdrawal] say two months ago, it would have helped to appease the public, but now the goalposts have moved, and the public is demanding something concrete, democratic development.”

The bill that sparked the Hong Kong protests would have allowed, for the first time, the extradition of fugitives to mainland China. Critics of the measure feared that Beijing would use its provisions to round up dissidents in the semi-autonomous territory, which was retroceded to China in 1997 after 156 years as a British colony. Opposition to it quickly escalated into a campaign for full political freedom for Hong Kong, whose 7.2 million inhabitants are linguistically and culturally distinct from mainland Chinese.

Lam’s withdrawal of the bill yesterday was intended as a major concession to the movement, but has instead provoked anger and scorn—uniting activists, academics and even pro-government politicians in agreement that it comes as too little, too late.

“She finally bowed to demands by saying that she has irrevocably withdrawn the bill,” Professor Lam said, “but it was a case of too little, too late.”

Pro-democracy legislator Claudia Mo reacted with fury. “She [Carrie Lam] is an incurable tinpot dictator, using rule by law, rule by decree to clampdown on our young protesters,” Mo told TIME.

—With reporting by Amy Gunia and Hillary Leung / Hong Kong



