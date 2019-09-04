German Fashion Photographer Peter Lindbergh Dies at 74

Peter Lindbergh, the renowned German fashion photographer, died on Tuesday at the age of 74. His cause of death is not yet known.

His official Instagram account announced the news on Wednesday morning:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Peter Lindbergh on September 3rd 2019, at the age of 74,” the post read. “He is survived by his wife Petra, his first wife Astrid, his four sons Benjamin, Jeremy, Simon, Joseph and seven grandchildren. He leaves a big void.”

Recognized as one of the most influential photographers of his generation, Lindbergh worked with countless fashion designers and international magazines throughout his career. His black and white images of models like Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford are credited with having a significant impact on the fashion industry and pop culture.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Lindbergh was born in 1944 to German parents stationed in Leszno, a city in Poland then annexed by Germany. He studied at the Berlin Academy of Fine Arts and moved to Paris in 1978 to pursue his career.

He lived between Paris, Arles and New York.

Just three months ago, Lindbergh photographed 15 female cover stars for the 2019 September issue of British Vogue, which featured New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, climate activist Greta Thunberg and author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie among others, and was guest edited by Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

Write to Julia Webster at julia.webster@time.com.