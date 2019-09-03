'My Heart Aches.' Simone Biles Addresses Charges Her Brother Killed 3 People

Simone Biles watches during the Senior Women's competition of the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at the Sprint Center on August 09, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Jamie Squire—Getty Images
By Jasmine Aguilera
9:29 AM EDT

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles has addressed the murder charges against her brother in a short statement on Twitter, saying her “heart aches for everyone involved, especially for the victims and their families.”

“There is nothing that I can say that will heal anyone’s pain, but I do want to express my sincere condolences to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy,” she adds. “I ask everyone to please respect my family’s privacy as we deal with our pain.”

Police alleged Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, was one of the shooters at a New Year’s Eve party at an Airbnb in Cleveland that left three people dead. He faces multiple charges, including murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury.

He’s currently being held at a jail in Hinesville, Ga., where he was arrested on Aug. 29 according to jail records, and is on hold to be transferred to Ohio and face arraignment on Sept. 13.

“The relentless persistence of Cleveland Police Homicide detectives helped secure an indictment in this case,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley in a public statement. “It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek justice for these victims.”

The victims were identified as Delvante Johnson, 19; Toshaun Banks, 21; and Devaughn Gibson, 23.

According to The Washington Post, Biles-Thomas is an active member of the U.S. Army, and enlisted in 2014. An Army spokesperson told the Post it is cooperating with authorities on the investigation.

Write to Jasmine Aguilera at jasmine.aguilera@time.com.

