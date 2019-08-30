The brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has been arrested and charged with murder for a shooting at a Cleveland AirBnb that left three people dead.

Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, faces several charges, including multiple counts of murder, felonious assault and perjury, according to Cuyahoga County court records.

He was arrested in Liberty County in Georgia in connection with the shooting, which occurred at a party in an AirBnb rental in Cleveland before midnight on New Year’s Eve, The Plain Dealer reports.

Three people—Devaughn Gibson, 23, DelVaunte Johnson, 19, and Toshon Banks, 21—died in the shooting, according to The Plain Dealer. Two others were injured.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley praised investigators for the arrest.

“The relentless persistence of Cleveland police homicide detectives helped secure an indictment in this case,” O’Malley said in a statement. “It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek justice for these victims.”

Biles-Thomas, who is in the U.S. Army, is the only person so far to be charged in the shooting. Biles-Thomas, his sister Simone and their two other siblings spent their early childhood going between foster homes and the home of their mother, who struggled with drug addiction. When she was six, Biles and her younger sister were adopted by their maternal grandfather Ron and his wife Nellie, who moved them to Texas. Biles-Thomas and their other sibling were adopted by Ron’s sister, according to a Texas Monthly profile on Biles.

An arraignment for Biles-Thomas has been set for Sept. 13 in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. It was not immediately clear if Biles-Thomas had an attorney.

Write to Mahita Gajanan at mahita.gajanan@time.com.